Low risk for severe weather Tuesday, but still expecting rain

(KSLA) - The threat for severe storms has been diminished for Tuesday. There will still be rain and maybe a few storms. A cold front will be arriving tomorrow bringing the rain and cooler temperatures by midweek.
This evening, there will be some light rain around the ArkLaTex. I do not expect any major showers. You will likely need a rain jacket or umbrella though. I think the rain will be hit or miss for most of us. Temperatures will be quite warm even after sunset. They will remain in the 60s.
Tonight, there will likely be some more rain. I do not expect a washout. There could be an occasional rumble of thunder or two. With that, a few heavy downpours in a couple places are not ruled out. Temperatures will still be warm by the time you head out the door in the morning. It will only cool down to the lower 60s and upper 50s.
Tuesday will have a lot of off and on activity with the rain. There will be times of just cloud cover and other time of light to moderate rain. There will be a better chance for showers and storms in the evening as a cold front passes through. There will be a marginal risk for severe weather. That is lower than what we had over the weekend, so it is trending in the right direction. That is not to say that we will not have any severe weather. But the threat has gone down some. Let’s hope that continues for tomorrow.
I actually believe that Wednesday will have more rain than Tuesday. I have the rain chance up to 50% with more scattered showers and storms expected. It will also be a bit cooler after the cold front from Tuesday passes by. Temperatures Wednesday will only warm up to the mid 50s. You might need a jacket along with your rain gear Wednesday.
Thursday should not have any rain. I have a 10% chance to be on the safe side. Overall, I think most of us will remain dry. The bigger story will be the temperatures. It will feel more like winter for sure! Temperatures will only warm up to the mid 40s! It will be a pleasant day with sunshine peeking through the clouds. You may be able to use your sunglasses throughout the day.
Friday will also be nice with limited rain. There will still be a few passing clouds with sunshine mixing in at times. I don’t expect any rain for the day, so you can leave your rain gear at home as we end the week. Temperatures will also be a bit warmer. We should return to the 60s in the afternoon. So, maybe just a light jacket for in the morning.
This weekend, the weather won’t be too bad. There will be some quick passing showers on Saturday, but I only have a 30% chance of rain. So, some of us will not have to deal with any rain. Those of us that do, it should not make you reschedule any plans or move indoors. There will be some sunshine at times both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Have a great week everybody!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.