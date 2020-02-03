Low risk for severe weather Tuesday, but still expecting rain

Tuesday will have a lot of off and on activity with the rain. There will be times of just cloud cover and other time of light to moderate rain. There will be a better chance for showers and storms in the evening as a cold front passes through. There will be a marginal risk for severe weather. That is lower than what we had over the weekend, so it is trending in the right direction. That is not to say that we will not have any severe weather. But the threat has gone down some. Let’s hope that continues for tomorrow.