Louisiana authorities catch ambulance stolen in Texas

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana authorities caught an ambulance less than two hours after it was stolen in Texas.
The unit’s nearly 200-mile journey Sunday afternoon began in Dallas.
The Dallas Fire-Rescue unit was taken about 4 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police.
Louisiana authorities caught sight of the stolen unit about 5:40 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 20 near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.
A high-speed chase ensued for the next eight miles or so.
Authorities got the stolen ambulance stopped at 5:48 p.m. on eastbound I-20 between Airline Drive and Industrial Drive, Trooper Brent Hardy said.
Now the woman, who is believed to be in her 20s, is on her way to being booked into Bossier Parish Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing.
Charges are pending in Louisiana and Texas.
Authorities found no identification on her or in the stolen ambulance, Hardy said.
