Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Courtney Ramey's 3-pointer with 1:06 to play gave Texas the lead and Matt Coleman III's two late free throws closed out a 72-68 win over Iowa State. Texas fought back from an eight-point deficit in the second half. Ramey led the charge, scoring eight of Texas' 10 points in the run to take the lead. A 3-pointer by Ramey and a dunk by Jericho Sims got Texas within 65-63 before Ramey made his 3-pointer from the left win for the lead. Tyrese Haliburton and Rasir Bolton each scored 14 points for Iowa State.