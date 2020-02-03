Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had 40 points and came an assist shy of a triple-double to lead the Houston Rockets to a 117-109 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Harden had 10 rebounds and nine assists. He poured in 26 points in the first half before cooling down after halftime. Rookie sensation Zion Williamson had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, whose three-game winning streak was snapped.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Khayla Pointer scored nine of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and Jailin Cherry hit two free throws with 4.3 seconds left and LSU beat No. 15 Texas A&M for the second time, pulling out a 59-58 victory. After Cherry's free throws made it 59-55, Kayla Wells hit a 3-pointer from the left corner with 2.1 seconds left. Faustine Aifuwa scored 18 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds to help the Tigers overcome the loss of Ayana Mitchell with a left knee injury late in the first half. Wells and Aaliyah Wilson scored 18 points apiece for A&M.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Samir Doughty scored 23 points while making 14 of 15 free throws and No. 17 Auburn finished strong in a 75-66 win over 13th-ranked Kentucky in an NCAA Tournament rematch. Isaac Okoro made a key 3-pointer and scored 14 points for the Tigers, who dominated the final four minutes. It wasn't nearly as big as their 77-71 overtime victory over the Wildcats that vaulted Auburn to its first Final Four last season, but it moved the Tigers into a tie for second place in the SEC.
DALLAS (AP) — Tyson Jolly scored 20 points and sophomore Kendric Davis added a double-double to power SMU to a 82-67 victory over Tulane. Jolly made 7 of 14 shots from the floor, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, for the Mustangs (16-5, 6-3 American Athletic Conference). Davis finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the second double-double of his career. Nic Thomas hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 to lead the Green Wave (10-11, 2-7).