Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Amber Tolefree scored a career-high 35 points and Taylah Thomas made two free throws with 7.2 seconds left in overtime as No. 25 Arkansas rallied to beat Missouri 85-81, erasing a 13-point deficit in the last five minutes of regulation. The Razorbacks outscored the Tigers 23-15 in the fourth quarter. After a 6-0 Arkansas spurt in OT, Aijha Blackwell cut it to one with 19.4 seconds to go but after A'tyanna Gaulden made 1 of two free throws at 17.4, the Tigers missed a contested inside shot, allowing Thomas to seal the game. Amber Smith scored 22 points for Mizzou.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Elijah Joiner caught an inbounds pass with 3.3 seconds left and raced from one key to the other, connecting on a 3-pointer as time expired to give Tulsa a 54-51 victory over No. 23 Wichita State on Saturday. Hundreds of fans in the near-sellout crowd of 8,089 stormed the court in a wild celebration after Tulsa toppled another ranked visitor. In its previous home game, the Hurricane routed then-No. 20 Memphis 80-40. Joiner shot 5-for-6 on 3s and scored 22 points as Tulsa won its sixth in a row. Jaime Enchinique scored 15 for Wichita State.
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Tyrell Gumbs-Frater scored 24 points, DeVante' Jones had 20 and Coastal Carolina beat Arkansas State 83-77. Garrick Green added 13 points for Coastal Carolina, which snapped a four-game losing streak. Caleb Fields scored 21 points Arkansas State. J.J. Matthews added 19 points and Marquis Eaton had 15.