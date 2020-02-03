Authorities share ID of DeSoto homicide victim

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — Authorities have shared the identity of the woman fatally shot Friday in DeSoto Parish.
And the man accused of killing her remains in jail with no bond amount set, booking records show.
Killed was 43-year-old Tiffany Wilson.
The shooting near the 900 block of Railroad Avenue in southwest Mansfield was reported to DeSoto 911 dispatchers about 11:50 a.m. Friday.
Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The caller who reported the shooting also provided dispatchers with a description of the alleged gunman and the vehicle in which he was traveling.
By 12:45 p.m. Friday, DeSoto sheriff’s investigators had found 51-year-old David White, of Grand Cane, on Blunt Mill Road in the Grand Cane area.
He was booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center at 5:54 p.m. Friday on a charge of second-degree murder, booking records show.
He remains in custody there with his status listed as “not bondable.”
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.