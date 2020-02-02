St. Jude wraps up another successful action in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) -The 44th annual Minden St. Jude Auction wrapped up its weekend with happy people and money to keep fighting cancer.
The annual event weekend kicked off Thursday, Jan. 30 with their annual auction at the Minden Civic Center.
Through the weekend, activities included a chili cook-off, Minden Run for St. Jude, and St. Jude Kids day. All activities and items sold at the auction help Minden St. Jude raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The Minden St. Jude auction began on KASO 1240 AM radio four decades ago and has grown to become a four-day telethon and raffle that is simultaneously broadcast on the local radio and cable station.
According to St. Jude, Minden’s auction brings in more money per capita than any other city in the United States. In its first year, the auction raised $10,000 and just last year raised over $1.5 million.
“There’s a lot of people that put so much into it,” says Erin Ramsey, Minden Run Coordinator. “We start about 6 months out; we get a lot of sponsors, get people to signup, it was a great race, we never raised 75,000, so this was a good year.”
Jeff Haynes of Miden lost his son to cancer but continues to show support to St. Jude every year.
“We just come up here to honor him and raise money so no parent has to go through what we have been through," said Haynes.
If you missed the opportunity to participate visit mindenstjude.com to donate throughout the year.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.