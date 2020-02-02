Smart leads No. 22 LSU over Ole Miss as the Tigers remain unbeaten in SEC play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore guard Javonte Smart scored 21 points to lead the Tigers over Ole Miss at the PMAC on Saturday.
The Tigers (17-4, 8-0 SEC) were up by as many as 24 points before beating the Rebels (10-11, 1-7 SEC), 73-63.
Smart was 7-of-12 from the field and 7-of-9 from the charity stripe. Marlon Taylor and Trendon Watford both added 13 points. Taylor finished with a double-double by pulling down 11 rebounds. Watford was not far behind with nine boards. Emmitt Williams chipped in nine points and blocked four shots.
LSU is 8-0 in league play for the first time since 1981. The Tigers also extended their win streak to 10.
LSU honored Tiger basketball legend “Pistol” Pete Maravich before the game for “Alumni Weekend.” Friday, Jan. 31 was the 50-year anniversary of Maravich breaking the NCAA all-time scoring record, previously set by Oscar Robertson.
Maravich passed Robertson’s mark of 2,973 set in 1960 when LSU faced Ole Miss at the John Parker Ag Center (known as “The Cow Palace”) in Baton Rouge on Jan. 31, 1970. Maravich went on to score 3,667 points in three years. Remarkably, no player has come within 400 points of the record in the last 50 years.
“I wish we had someone that could score 44 a game," LSU head coach Will Wade said Friday, Jan. 31. "I feel safe saying this, it is a record that will never be broken because anybody good enough to start and play as a freshman is not going to be here as a senior anymore. That is just the way it goes with the way college basketball is now. It is a record that will go down in history. It will be something LSU is a part of history for forever. I don’t see any way it ever gets broken. Just a phenomenal player and talent that is a really good piece to our program.”
