Man booked into the Henderson County Jail charged with murder

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been booked into the Henderson County Jail and is charged with murder.
According to Henderson County judicial records, Michael Todd Cernock, 58, was booked into the Henderson County Jail on Friday. His bond was set at $1 million.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, a few weeks ago they responded to a residence for a deceased person. An autopsy was ordered and a medical examiner said it did not look like a natural death. The sheriff’s office said a warrant was issued for Cernock and he was taken into custody.
This is a developing story. More details will be released in the coming days. Stay with KLTV for the latest.
