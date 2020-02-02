Iconic historian, ex-SUSLA professor Willie Burton is laid to rest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Willie Burton, 52 was funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 1 inside the Booker T. Washington High School gymnasium.
Among those in attendance were colleagues, family, and friends who remembered Burton not only as an educator but as a good man.
“He was a good man, kind man well spoken going to be missed I visited with him in the nursing home, even though he was ill he remembered me by being his best friend, said Robert Williams.“He would always bring breakfast every morning he would bring breakfast from the University Club, or some place and I would meet in his office with him.”
Professor Burton’s history and teachings remain in the administration building at Southern University-Shreveport where he was a professor for forty-four years.
Not only was Professor Burton and educator, but he also worked with the city of Shreveport to improve communities.
He served just more than 20 years as a Caddo Parish School Board member representing District 3 and at times serving as the board’s president.
Burton succeeded Debra Seamster for the post in January 1991 and did not turn loose of it until his resignation from the office amid his sixth term in July 2011.
It was about a year later that Burton retired from SUSLA.
Burton had been ill over the past several months and passed away Friday, Jan. 24 and was laid to rest at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Shreveport.
He is survived by his wife and children.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.