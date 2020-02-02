I-20 East closed off due to 18-wheeler accident

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Interstate 20 East is closed in between Waskom, Texas and Greenwood, Louisiana due to an 18-wheeler crash.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff Office says responded to the crash a little before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb.1 between the Texas State Line and Greenwood.
Deputies have shut down the interstate to clean up.
They are detouring traffic to Highway 80 in Waskom.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was transported to the hospital but is expected to be ok.
Deputies also do not have an ETA on when the road will be re-opened.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.