Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Elijah Joiner caught an inbounds pass with 3.3 seconds left and raced from one key to the other, connecting on a 3-pointer as time expired to give Tulsa a 54-51 victory over No. 23 Wichita State on Saturday. Hundreds of fans in the near-sellout crowd of 8,089 stormed the court in a wild celebration after Tulsa toppled another ranked visitor. In its previous home game, the Hurricane routed then-No. 20 Memphis 80-40. Joiner shot 5-for-6 on 3s and scored 22 points as Tulsa won its sixth in a row. Jaime Enchinique scored 15 for Wichita State.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Brady Manek scored 30 points to help Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 82-69. Manek finished a point short of his career high and matched a career best with seven 3-pointers. Austin Reaves scored 21 points and Alondes Williams added 12 for the Sooners. Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa each scored 15 points for Oklahoma State. Oklahoma hit a lull late in the first half before Manek scored in close on a layup and followed with a 3-pointer to get the Sooners rolling again. Oklahoma led 43-30 at halftime behind Manek's 22 points.
PHOENIX (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points, Dennis Schroder added 24 and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied in the final minutes to push past the Phoenix Suns 111-107. Oklahoma City used a 13-0 run late in the fourth quarter to flip a 99-92 deficit into a 105-99 lead with 25 seconds left and held on for the win. Schroder drained a 3-pointer during the rally to tie the game at 99, and Chris Paul hit a go-ahead jumper to make it 101-99. Phoenix was led by Devin Booker and Kelly Oubre Jr., who both scored 27 points. Deandre Ayton added 16.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference schools each received more than $44.6 million in total revenue distributed by the league. It's a seven-figure increase from the previous fiscal year. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday the league handed out just over $651.0 million of total revenue among the 14 members for the 2018-19 fiscal year. The fiscal year ended on August 31, 2019.That's up from $627.1 million total and $43.1 million per school in 2017-18.