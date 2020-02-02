3 arrested over gunfire that wounded teen bystander

At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 21-year-old Ladarious Casey was arrested on one count of illegal use of a weapon for allegedly firing his gun but not hitting anyone, booking records show. The Shreveport man was booked into the City Jail at 12:03 a.m. Sunday on one count of illegal use of a weapon. Casey also is charged with having no motor vehicle insurance and was arrested on a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant.