3 arrested over gunfire that wounded teen bystander

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 13-year-old girl remains in the hospital.
And three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting that put her there.
The girl was sitting in a car parked at a gas station Saturday evening when two groups of men got into an argument and began shooting at each other.
A bullet struck the teen in her head.
The gunfire erupted shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport.
Officers report having found numerous shell casings littering the gas station parking lot where the altercation occurred.
Moments after the gunfire, authorities learned that someone had brought a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to her head to a Shreveport hospital.
At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 21-year-old Ladarious Casey was arrested on one count of illegal use of a weapon for allegedly firing his gun but not hitting anyone, booking records show. The Shreveport man was booked into the City Jail at 12:03 a.m. Sunday on one count of illegal use of a weapon. Casey also is charged with having no motor vehicle insurance and was arrested on a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant.
Shreveport police detectives arrested two more men Sunday.
Tyrese Graham, 20, of Shreveport, was arrested at 6:30 a.m. and booked into the City Jail at 7:05 a.m. on a charge of attempted manslaughter. He is accused of firing several rounds from a rifle or some other firearm in a parking lot, striking a 13-year-old bystander once in the back of her head, booking records show.
And 28-year-old Tristan O. Dallas, of Shreveport, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Sunday and booked into the City Jail at 9:57 a.m. on a charge of accessory after the fact to attempted manslaughter. He is suspected of being involved in an altercation that led to a shooting in which a bystander was struck in the back of the head, booking records show.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting Saturday to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
