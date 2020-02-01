Search continues for missing Bossier man

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Sheriff’s Office assisted Bossier City Police in their investigation of Garrett Wilson, 48 of Bossier Parish.
The Bossier Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol unit launched a boat Saturday morning, while a drone operator used her “eyes in the sky” to search Red Chute Bayou for Wilson.
Bossier Sheriff, Julian Whittington, found out the family would be searching in the area today and offered assistance with the Marine Patrol boat and drone.
“One of the things that Sheriff Whittington has been able to do over the years is acquire the resources and technology that makes it much more efficient to cover a lot of ground,” said Chief Deputy Duane Huddleston, Bossier Sheriff’s Office.
The boat search started at the Sligo Road bridge and traveled south down the bayou to the Caplis-Sligo Road Bridge. Deputies also used the drone to search in the same area.
Wilson’s family hasn’t heard from him since Thursday, Jan.23 and was declared missing since Sunday, Jan. 26, and his family has been searching the south Bossier area off of Sligo Road after they found his phone on the side of the Flat River bridge on Sligo Road.
Although today’s search on the water and in the sky did not produce any more evidence into the disappearance of Wilson, it did help eliminate possible ideas on where he might be.
“Missing persons cases are very difficult to work because there are so many possibilities,” said Chief Huddleston. “You don’t know if there is a medical issue involved, you don’t know if someone doesn’t want to be found, you don’t know if something has happened to somebody. So when you have a multitude of possibilities, what you start doing is eliminating those possibilities.”
Wilson is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 230 pounds.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Bossier City Police urge anyone who may have any information about the case to contact Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8611.
