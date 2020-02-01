Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

LOUISIANA BUDGET
New leaders, same impasse: Louisiana forecast blocked again
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration has reached another impasse over Louisiana's income forecast. The administration failed to strike a deal Friday with the Legislature's new Republican leaders about how to set the projections used to build the state's budget. The Democratic governor had been hopeful a change in the House speaker's job would break through repeated logjams over the forecast and give him the updated, larger state income forecast he wanted. Instead, the Edwards administration found itself at odds Friday with both House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez.
NEW ORLEANS MAYOR-TAXES
New Orleans mayor, husband owe $95K in unpaid taxes
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Multiple tax liens against the home of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell show that she owes more than $95,000 to the Internal Revenue Service for unpaid taxes. First reported by WVUE-TV on Thursday, federal tax liens have been placed on Cantrell and her husband, Jason, for eight of the last nine tax years, from 2010 to 2015 as well as in 2017 and 2018. When added together, the Cantrells owe $95,011 in unpaid taxes. Cantrell, in a statement, said her family “has been struggling with this debt for years”and is “working with tax experts to resolve” the situation.
STATE POLICE-FEMALE CAPTAIN
Louisiana troopers get first female African American captain
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police has its first African American female captain. Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday announced that Capt. Treone Larvadain has been promoted to lead the agency's Protective Services unit, which is responsible for the safety and security of the governor and the governor's immediate family. WAFB-TV reports Larvadain succeeds Capt. Clay Chutz, who recently retired after 30 years under six different governors.
MISSING JURORS
Court looks for ways to get people to show up for jury duty
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Judges and a district attorney in Louisiana say they are looking into better ways to get citizens to show up for jury duty. KPLC-TV reports only 72 of the 350 people summoned for jury duty showed up last Monday. At least one judge says the number of potential jurors turning up at State Court in Lake Charles has been declining in the last few years. The district attorney called it disappointing. Some citizens are excused for legitimate reasons. Judges are considering limiting excuses and changing the way people are subpoenaed. There could ultimately be contempt issues for those who fail to appear.
BALD EAGLE KILLED
Louisiana man, 18, accused of killing bald eagle, hawk
HOMER, La. (AP) — An 18-year-old Louisiana man is accused of wildlife crimes that include killing a bald eagle and a hawk. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says in a news release that that when investigators looked into two tips that Daniel Smith of Homer had killed a bald eagle, he denied the allegation. However, agents got a search warrant for Smith's truck and phone, and found an eagle feather in the truck. Department spokesman Adam Einck says they also found photos and videos of other wildlife violations, some of them involving 19-year-old twins and a juvenile.
EPA DISPERSANTS
Lawsuit: EPA has dragged feet on oil spill dispersant rules
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Environmental groups and women from Alaska and Louisiana are suing the Environmental Protection Agency, asking a federal court to make the agency set new rules for use of oil spill dispersants. The lawsuit filed Thursday also asks the federal court in Washington, D.C., to rule that the agency has violated federal law by dragging its heels. The group notified EPA in March and again in September that it would sue if rules were not completed within 60 days. Proposed rules were made public in 2015, and EPA received 81,000 comments about them. The lawsuit says the agency didn’t move beyond that.
AP-US-HEALTH-CARE-OVERHAUL-LAWSUIT
Appeals court won't reconsider 'Obamacare' decision
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans has refused to reconsider its ruling against a key part of President Barack Obama's health care law. The brief ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was dated Wednesday. A divided three-judge panel ruled in December that the law's requirement that people buy insurance was rendered unconstitutional when Congress set the tax on those who don't buy insurance at zero. Wednesday's ruling says one appellate judge asked for a rehearing by the full court. But the judges voted 8-6 against a rehearing. The law's defenders have gone to the Supreme Court.
LOUISIANA BORROWING
Louisiana to borrow up to $350M to pay for construction work
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's new legislative leaders have quickly signed off on plans for the state to borrow up to $350 million to replenish the account that pays for state-financed construction work. Thursday's vote of the Bond Commission was the first major financial decision for the latest House and Senate term. The commission agreed to the March general obligation bond sale without objection. The borrowing will keep cash flowing to a long list of projects, including coastal restoration work, state park improvements, road and bridge projects and local projects favored by lawmakers. The state will sell bonds to investors for upfront cash, then pay off the debt over 20 years with interest.