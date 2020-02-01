Great weekend weather. Rain and storms return early next week.

Happy February! Glad the longest month is finally past us! We’re in store for a great weekend weather-wise. Grilling plans for Super Bowl Sunday will near perfect as sunshine will stick around with warmer temperatures for tomorrow afternoon. Unfortunately, after the weekend has passed, gloomy weather is back for Monday with the chance for strong to severe storms on Tuesday.
Saturday: Beautiful morning and afternoon in store. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s across the ArkLaTex. Mostly sunny skies today and tomorrow. Winds today are out of the WNW around 5-10mph. This evening, we’ll cool to the low 50s to upper 40s still under clear skies. Great weather for activities or parades today.
Sunday: Great weather continues for Super Bowl Sunday. For the morning as you head to work or church, temperatures will start in the mid 40s to low 50s, but quickly climb through the morning and afternoon. As the sun continues to shine without hindrance of cloud cover, highs will climb into the low 70s tomorrow afternoon. Great weather for grilling outdoors and enjoying a great end to the work week. Closer into the evening hours, clouds will begin to build and stick around into Monday ahead of our next weather maker that will bring rain on Monday.
Monday: You’ll need to bring back out the rain gear for the start of the work week as rain is back Monday. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s. Thankfully, not tracking any strong storms just yet, but we are for Tuesday.
Tuesday a cold front will begin moving into the ArkLaTex. Showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region with a few potentially on the strong to severe side. As of right now, timing looks to be around Tuesday afternoon/evening with another round possible Wednesday morning. We’ll be able to track out better timing and impacts as we get closer, so we’ll keep you updated on various social media platforms such as Facebook, the web, and the KSLA First Alert Weather App.
Rain continues Wednesday and possibly into Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop by Thursday with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Tune in on Sunday morning to see what Phil has to say about our winter on groundhog’s day!
Have a fantastic weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.