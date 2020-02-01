Great weekend weather. Rain and storms return early next week.

Tuesday a cold front will begin moving into the ArkLaTex. Showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region with a few potentially on the strong to severe side. As of right now, timing looks to be around Tuesday afternoon/evening with another round possible Wednesday morning. We’ll be able to track out better timing and impacts as we get closer, so we’ll keep you updated on various social media platforms such as Facebook, the web, and the KSLA First Alert Weather App.