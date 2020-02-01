Detectives book last 2 of 7 wanted over $280,000 theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The former manager wanted in connection with the theft of $280,000 from Holiday Inn Express & Suites Shreveport-West has been arrested.
In custody with her is her older brother, who also is a former employee of the hotel.
Amber Michelle Nelson, 41, of Shreveport, was booked on one count of felony theft at 10 p.m. Friday, booking records show.
And 43-year-old David Tyrone Nelson, of Shreveport, was booked on a charge of felony theft at 10:13 p.m. the same day.
Both are being held in Caddo Correctional Center.
Now all seven suspects in the case have been arrested.
They were employees of the hotel when they allegedly hid cash transactions involving guest stays so they could pocket the money that the guests paid, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported.
Amber Michelle Nelson and the clerks also allegedly defrauded the hotel by allowing people to stay in rooms for free.
A company audit uncovered the internal theft and determined that hotel lost about $280,000.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the case to call sheriff’s Detective Mike King at (318) 675-2170.
Tips also can be relayed by contacting Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers, which pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes. The nonprofit can be contacted by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.