Woman shot dead; alleged gunman now in custody

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — A woman is dead and the man suspected of killing her is in custody.
The shooting near the 900 block of Railroad Avenue in southwest Mansfield was reported to DeSoto 911 dispatchers about 11:50 a.m. Friday.
The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The caller who reported the shooting also provided dispatchers with a description of the alleged gunman and the vehicle in which he was traveling, Deputy Mark Pierce said.
By 12:45 p.m., DeSoto sheriff’s investigators had found Grand Cane resident David White on Blunt Mill Road.
That’s about seven miles northwest of where the homicide occurred.
White now is being taken to the DeSoto Parish Detention Center to be booked.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
