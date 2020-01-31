Volunteers to resume search for missing Bossier City man

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Volunteers returned to work in the search for a missing Bossier City man. Garrett Wilson, 48, was last seen Thursday, Jan. 23.
His family reported him missing on Sunday, Jan. 26.
Bossier City police and volunteers searched an area off of Sligo Road and Highway 157, that’s just south of Bossier City, earlier this week. That is the area police reportedly found his phone.
Friends and family plan on returning to the same area this Saturday to continue the search.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8611 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.