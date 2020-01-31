UTA looks for home win vs La.-Monroe

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mavericks have scored 72.5 points per game against Sun Belt opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.6 per game they managed against non-conference foes.EXCELLENT ERTEL: Ertel has connected on 35.7 percent of the 115 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 21 over the last five games. He's also converted 78.1 percent of his foul shots this season.