UAB, UTEP meet in conference play

SAVVY SENIORS: UTEP's Bryson Williams, Daryl Edwards and Eric Vila have combined to score 47 percent of the team's points this season, including 49 percent of all Miners scoring over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRYSON: Williams has connected on 41.4 percent of the 58 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 17 over the last five games. He's also made 84.8 percent of his foul shots this season.