SFD: Fire at former Don’s Seafood appears suspicious

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A blaze early Thursday morning severely damaged the building that formerly housed the iconic Don’s Seafood in Shreveport.
And investigators have told KSLA News 12 that the fire appears to be suspicious.
The 911 call summoning firefighters to the vacant building on the southwest corner of Kings Highway at Highland Avenue came in at 3:44 a.m.
The structure was engulfed in flames when the first of 33 firefighters arrived on scene minutes later, a Fire Department spokesman said.
Ablaze was the former home of Don’s Seafood, one of the top dining destinations for Shreveport from 1965 until its closing 43 years later in 2008.
The building has sat vacant ever since.
Carolyn Fleming, like many neighbors and customers of Don’s Seafood, have wondered why nothing ever came in to replace the restaurant.
"I was surprised that they wouldn't rent it; that no other restaurant went in there. It's a wonderful location."
In 2014, there was an effort to turn it into a funeral home.
Fire had destroyed Patterson Funeral Home on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport in August 2012. Two years later, the Patterson family tried to re-establish the business in the former Don’s Seafood.
But many residents of Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood opposed the idea. And in February 2014, Caddo commissioners voted against a request to rezone the building so it could be used as a funeral home.
Tax records show the structure now is owned by Shreveport-based Gallery Property Investments.
When they heard about the blaze Thursday, photographer Mark Mangham and his brother Mike quickly jumped into action.
Their business Twin Blends Photography LLC has collected all sorts of historic photos of Shreveport, Mark Mangham said.
“We found some pictures and we thought that it’d be a great time to post them to show people the history of this building.”
Those photographs provide a glimpse of the Don’s Seafood building’s long, storied past.
Constructed in 1937, a movie theater opened at the site the next year.
By 1960, it had changed over into a steakhouse. And in 1965, the site became the home of Don’s Seafood.
Fleming recalled how it became the place to go for special occasions.
"In fact, I had my 40th birthday there, upstairs. My husband surprised me."
The origin and cause of Thursday’s fire still is under investigation, authorities said.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.