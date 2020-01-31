4 teens, all under age 18, shot at apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Four teenagers, all under the age of 18, were shot Friday afternoon in Shreveport.
The shooting at Northwood II Apartments on Grimmett Drive (Louisiana Highway 3049) was reported to the Fire Department at 4:42 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Wounded were two 15-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old.
Authorities on the scene said their wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.
One was shot in the back. Another was shot in a leg. And two were shot in the arm.
After the shooting, first responders found the wounded teens at three different locations at or near the apartment complex.
The Fire Department has two units, down from six earlier, on the scene between West Algonquin Trail and Ute Trail, dispatch records show.
Eighteen police units have responded to the call.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.