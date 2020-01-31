Natchitoches police ID 2nd suspect in double homicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Another Natchitoches man has been identified as a suspect in a shooting that claimed two lives and landed a woman in the hospital.
Natchitoches police say they have a warrant to arrest 17-year-old Daerieon Latchie on two counts each of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
And they’re asking for assistance in finding him.
Latchie stands about 5′6″ tall and weighs 150 pounds, authorities say.
He is the second suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shootings of 41-year-old Larry Batiste and 35-year-old Hiram Phillips Jr., both of Natchitoches, on Monday night in the 900 block of Short Seventh Street.
The woman was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center in Natchitoches then transferred to a Shreveport hospital where, at last report, she was listed in severe condition.
Investigators previously said their have warrants to arrest 21-year-old Jessie James Petite Jr., of Natchitoches, on the same four charges.
He stands about 5′7″ tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Both men are considered to be armed and dangerous, so do not attempt to apprehend or detain them by yourself, authorities advise.
Instead, they urge anyone with any information about Latchie and/or Petite to call Natchitoches police at (318) 352-8101 or Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911.
Tips also can be relayed anonymously by:
- using the Police Department’s free Tipsoft app;
- sending a text to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing your message; or
- clicking on this link to submit a tip online.
