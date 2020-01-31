Louisiana teen accused of killing bald eagle, hawk

HOMER, La. (AP) — An 18-year-old Louisiana man is accused of wildlife crimes that include killing a bald eagle and a hawk.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries says in a news release that when its investigators looked into two tips that Daniel Smith had killed a bald eagle, the Homer man denied the allegation.
However, agents got a search warrant for Smith’s truck and phone and reportedly found an eagle feather in the vehicle.
They also found photographs and videos of other wildlife violations, some of them involving 19-year-old twins and a juvenile, Wildlife & Fisheries spokesman Adam Einck said.
