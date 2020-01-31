KSLA Salutes: NWLA Military Servicemen receive ‘quilts of love’

They are part of a much larger organization called ‘Quilts of Valor.’ The organization was founded back in 2003, and since then over 200,000 quilts have been presented to veterans across the country.
Gayla Boyd is the coordinator for Louisiana. On Thursday, Jan. 30, she along with the rest of her group met inside the Sewing Shop in Shreveport with three military service members and their families to present their finished quilts.
“We’re just excited,” she said. “I (had) chills all over. It made me want to cry. I cried before it started.”
Retired Cpl. Cleauthor Sanders was one of the veterans receiving a quilt. Sanders served during World War II, and was part of the Montford Point Marines--the first group of African Americans to serve in the United States Marine Corps.
“I’ve been going to my Marine meetings and I said ‘where’s my quilt,” said Sanders. “The fellow said just follow me Thursday, you’ll get it Thursday. I’ll pick you up. So he picked me up and brought me over here."
Sanders finally got his quilt, and says he plans to hang it up on his wall.
“I’m going to keep it,” he said. “Ain’t nobody gonna get this quilt.”
Airman Staff Sgt. Craig Taylor also knew he was receiving a quilt Thursday, but wasn’t prepared for the emotions he would feel getting it.
“In this case it’s more of an overwhelming happiness, and the love that they spread is pretty amazing,” he said.
But for Lt. Colonel Mike Pontius, he actually didn’t know he was getting a quilt until he showed up.
“I’m honored,” he said. “I really appreciate the local support from the community.”
Pontius had nominated Taylor, but his mother surprised him by nominating him too.
There was a lot of love inside the little room of the Sewing Shop, but that’s all Boyd and her sewers needed to continue making more quilts.
“Next month we have 24 quilts to award,” she said. “So y’all stay tuned.”
If you would like to nominate a veteran or military service member for a quilt, click HERE.
