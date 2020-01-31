Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Luguentz Dort set season-highs with 23 points and five 3-pointers, Dennis Schroder delivered another big game off the bench, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Sacramento Kings 120-100. Schroder had 24 points and nine assists as the Thunder led the entire way and won for the sixth time in seven games. Chris Paul added nine points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, Danilo Gallinario had 19 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and De’Aaron Fox had 19 for Sacramento.