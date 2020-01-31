First Alert: Strong storms possible next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! As we finish out the week we are still dealing with cloudy skies and gloomy conditions across the ArkLaTex. But we still expect an overall excellent weekend throughout the region. But as we turn the page to next week we are watching for a couple weather makers to impact your forecast. These impacts could range from heavy rain to severe weather for parts of the ArkLaTex.
The wet weather first begins to move into the ArkLaTex during the afternoon hours on Monday as moisture streaming our ahead of the man front will more than likely develop showers for parts of the region. While thunderstorms are possible on Monday, more than likely you can expect just showers with heavy rain possibly embedded in some of the more intense showers.
As we move to Tuesday, that’s when the front itself will be moving through the region bringing the potential for strong thunderstorms. There is the potential for some severe weather do to the above average temperatures out ahead of the front there will be a modest amount of instability available to developing thunderstorms. As of right now the biggest concern for any potential severe weather would be from strong winds and the potential for some hail.
Behind the front expect high temperatures to be as much as 20 degrees cooler compared to what we will the first half of the week. There is the potential for a secondary area of low pressure to develop Wednesday or Thursday. But right now the only potential or concern for any wintry weather would be to the north of I-30. Everyone else should potentially just some cold showers.
