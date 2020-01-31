First Alert: Severe weather risk possible by Tuesday

By Jeff Castle | January 31, 2020 at 2:49 PM CST - Updated January 31 at 2:49 PM

Beautiful and calm weather is expected this weekend, but our next weather maker is expected to arrive early next week. Rain returns Monday and some strong storms are possible on Tuesday ahead of a cold front.

Our next weather maker brings rain and storms early next week
The latest severe weather outlook for Tuesday now includes a large part of the ArkLaTex.

Much of the ArkLaTex could see a risk of severe weather Tuesday
An early look at Futuretrack shows storms coming in by Tuesday afternoon.

Futuretrack at 5pm Tuesday
By late evening the storm threat has ended.

Futuretrack at 11pm Tuesday
Another round of storms may impact the far southern ArkLaTex Wednesday morning. Severe weather will be possible with these storms as well.

Futuretrack at 9am Wednesday
We’ll have a better idea of the exact timing and possible impacts from this next round of storms as we get closer to Tuesday. The KSLA First Alert Weather team will keep you updated as new information arrives. Here’s how you can get the latest forecast details:

