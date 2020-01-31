First Alert: Severe weather risk possible by Tuesday

Beautiful and calm weather is expected this weekend, but our next weather maker is expected to arrive early next week. Rain returns Monday and some strong storms are possible on Tuesday ahead of a cold front.
The latest severe weather outlook for Tuesday now includes a large part of the ArkLaTex.
An early look at Futuretrack shows storms coming in by Tuesday afternoon.
By late evening the storm threat has ended.
Another round of storms may impact the far southern ArkLaTex Wednesday morning. Severe weather will be possible with these storms as well.
We’ll have a better idea of the exact timing and possible impacts from this next round of storms as we get closer to Tuesday. The KSLA First Alert Weather team will keep you updated as new information arrives. Here’s how you can get the latest forecast details:
