Community cooks up funds for officer who was shocked

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — Benton police officers and Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputies hosted a cookout.
Their goal? To raise $10,000 to help Benton police Officer LaRandle Taylor with his personal and medical expenses.
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington will present the part-time officer with a check representing proceeds from the fundraiser during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday at the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton.
Taylor was shocked in the immediate aftermath of severe storms Jan. 11.
He tried to stop an oncoming vehicle from hitting a downed power line on Louisiana Highway 3. When the driver failed to stop, the vehicle hit a power line that fell on top of Taylor and his squad car.
Taylor had injuries throughout his body and was rushed to the hospital. According to Benton police, his worst injuries were to his hand and kidneys.
“I still have problems with my hand’s range of motion and kidneys,” Taylor said. “It’s only by the grace of God that I’m here.”
People from throughout Bossier Parish came to support the cookout.
Deputies at the event stressed that regardless of the fact that Taylor works for a different law enforcement agency, he is a brother in blue.
