Comfortable weekend ahead for ArkLaTex

As we move ahead to next week, gloomy weather will quickly be returning to the region as multiple weather makers will be impacting the ArkLaTex. Rain will first move through Monday and Tuesday associated with a developing area of low pressure. Even with the rain temperatures will still be mild with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A second area of low pressure that will be developing during the middle part of the week will usher in much colder air along with the chances for some wintry weather across northern portions of then ArkLaTex. As of right now this would be a concern for I-30 and area to the north, but this something we will be watching closely over the next few days.