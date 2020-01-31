Comfortable weekend ahead for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we continue to deal with cloudy and dreary conditions across the ArkLaTex. Today the clouds will once again stubbornly engulf the viewing area for most of the day before beginning clear this evening. Your weekend forecast continues to look beautiful with temperatures likely to reach into the 70s on Sunday. Next week we are tracking multiple chances for wet weather as a frontal boundary will stall over the region. There also is the potential for some wintry weather during the week across northern portions of the ArkLaTex.
Heading out the door this morning expect conditions that will be a carbon copy of what you experienced yesterday with cloudy skies and 40s. Temperatures should be slightly milder this afternoon as we should be able to creep into the mid 50s this afternoon, but don’t expect much in the way of sunshine. We should start to see the cloud deck finally begin to break during the evening and especially as we move into Saturday morning.
Your weekend forecast, as we have been saying all week, is looking great for the ArkLaTex. Sunshine finally takes over on Saturday and our high temperatures should be near the 60 degree mark. Sunday is looking evening better with highs looking to be in the low 70s even though we will start to see more cloud cover later in the day. So if you have a big Super Bowl bash planned you should be able to cook outside if you want.
As we move ahead to next week, gloomy weather will quickly be returning to the region as multiple weather makers will be impacting the ArkLaTex. Rain will first move through Monday and Tuesday associated with a developing area of low pressure. Even with the rain temperatures will still be mild with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A second area of low pressure that will be developing during the middle part of the week will usher in much colder air along with the chances for some wintry weather across northern portions of then ArkLaTex. As of right now this would be a concern for I-30 and area to the north, but this something we will be watching closely over the next few days.
In the meantime you have to deal with one more gloomy day until beautiful sunshine returns to the ArkLaTex! Have a great Friday and weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
