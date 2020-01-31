Beautiful weekend but storms return early next week

(KSLA) - Strong to severe storms are possible next week as our next cold front approaches. There is a 15% risk for severe weather for Tuesday. It is a long way out, so things could change. Meanwhile, this weekend could not get any better!
This evening, the clouds will start to break apart. There will still be a lot of clouds around, but there will be a few areas seeing a nice sunset! There will also not be any rain, so that will help make the evening a little nicer. Temperatures will be a little cool. You may need a light jacket as you head out the door.
Tonight, the clouds will continue to fade away. By Saturday morning, most, if not all, of the clouds will be gone! I do not expect any rain tonight or in the morning tomorrow. It should be a nice night! With the clouds falling apart tonight, that may allow temperatures to cool a little more. Lows tonight should be in the upper 30s. Grab a jacket for tonight or if you’re one of the early risers!
Saturday will be a beautiful day with the sunshine finally returning! There will not be any rain and only a few small passing clouds at times. Most of the day will be filled with abundant sunshine. Temperatures should reach the upper 50s to the lower 60s. This alone will make the weekend great!
Sunday will have a few more clouds that will build up in the late afternoon. You should still need your sunglasses though. I do expect sunshine during the day. Temperatures will be up to the lower 70s. So, it will be quite warm! There will also not be any rain on Sunday! It should pose for a great day to fire up the grill for the big game, or even have a football game of your own! Enjoy the beautiful weekend!
The weather will change starting on Monday. The rain chances will go back up to 40% as our next weather maker arrives. It will be another cold front that will push through Tuesday. So both days should have some rain and a few storms. Temperatures will be warm both days in the 60s, but will cool down after the cold front passes.
Tuesday is when we are now expecting some severe weather potential. There is a 15% chance of severe storms from the I-30 corridor to the south and to the east. So most of us are under that area of risk. There will likely be damaging winds, hail, and a few isolated tornadoes possible in these storms. The storms are still a few days away, so things could easily change between now and then. We will be monitoring these storms closely over the weekend. Now is a good time to download the KSLA weather app if you haven’t already.
By Wednesday and Thursday of next week, the cold front will have left its mark. The temperatures will be much colder. It will feel more like winter. Temperatures both days will only reach the upper 40s to the lower 50s. That will be a big difference after sitting near 70 degrees for a few days! Therefore, I would not pack away any winter coats just yet!
Have a great weekend! Don’t take it for granted!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.