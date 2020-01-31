Beautiful weekend but storms return early next week

Tuesday is when we are now expecting some severe weather potential. There is a 15% chance of severe storms from the I-30 corridor to the south and to the east. So most of us are under that area of risk. There will likely be damaging winds, hail, and a few isolated tornadoes possible in these storms. The storms are still a few days away, so things could easily change between now and then. We will be monitoring these storms closely over the weekend. Now is a good time to download the KSLA weather app if you haven’t already.