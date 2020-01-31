Authorities arrest 1 more over $280,000 theft from hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A fifth former employee of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Shreveport-West has been arrested in connection with the theft of $280,000 from the hotel.
Angela Mere Lane, 54, of Gloster, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 10:32 a.m. Jan. 30 on one count of felony theft, booking records show. Her bond has been set at $25,000.
Her arrest brings to five the number of suspects who have been arrested in the case.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says its detectives still have warrants to arrest siblings Amber Nelson, 41, and David Nelson, 43.
The seven were employees of the hotel when they allegedly hid cash transactions involving guest stays so they could pocket the money that the guests paid, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
The manager, who is Amber Nelson, and clerks also allegedly defrauded the hotel by allowing people to stay in rooms for free.
A company audit uncovered the internal theft and determined that hotel lost about $280,000.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the Nelson siblings to call sheriff’s Detective Mike King at (318) 675-2170.
Tips also can be relayed by contacting Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers, which pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
The nonprofit can be contacted by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
