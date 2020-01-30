Volunteers search for man near where his phone was found

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — People braved a dank day to search for a Bossier City man who has gone missing.
Wednesday was Day 5 since Garrett Wilson disappeared.
And at this point, police say, there still is no indication of foul play.
Wednesday found a grass-roots effort to locate Wilson underway in the area of the Flat River in southern Bossier City.
Volunteers first gathered at Neighbors Travel Plaza at Sligo Road at Louisiana Highway 157.
That’s near a bridge over the Flat River on which Wilson’s cellphone was found by relatives just days ago.
The extent of the turnout Wednesday meant a lot to Wilson’s ex-wife, Jennifer Madison.
“It’s everything. It’s everything. And they’ll never know how much we appreciate it.”
The more Madison talked about the volunteers, the more she fought back tears.
“I’m blown away. There’s people here I don’t know. There’s people here that I haven’t seen in years. And we’re just grateful.”
Among those volunteers was Toney Wade, who drove 245 miles north to help.
“We’re a nationally recognized team,” he said of his group, the Cajun Coast Search and Rescue team.
“We travel the nation doing search-and-rescue missions. So it’s what we do.”
The team has high-risk deployment K-9s.
“And they do both land and aquatics,” Wade explained.
“They reached out and went over the system in the search today with the K-9s.”
Madison said she also was glad to see media representatives at the search area.
“Get some exposure, you know, so that we can get some resolution. So we can find him and bring him home.”
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.