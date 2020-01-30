45th Annual ‘World of Wheels Car Show’ at Shreveport Convention Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - World of Wheels held it’s annual car show at the Shreveport Convention Center, Jan. 24-26. Hundreds of local car enthusiasts showcased their model vehicles over the course of three days.
The car show also helps boost business for a local custom restoration group.
“This event is huge for us," said Joel Williams of Nobody Customs & Restoration. "What David has done for us is huge and instrumental to our business, he gives us a platform to produce the cars to get out for the public to see it has been huge for our business”.
Chairman David Gunn says this is the 45th year for the World of Wheels Car Show in Shreveport. Notably the biggest show yet, Gunn says it showcases some of the great things Shreveport has to offer.
“This brings people to our town, it shows them what we have to offer, it lets them go to different stores, it gives them an idea of what’s going on in our part of the world."
