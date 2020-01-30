Shreveport Police needs your help identifying theft suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police need your help identifying multiple suspects accused of stealing across the Shreveport-Bossier area.
The first theft happened last week. Two suspects were seen last week leaving the “At Home” store on East 70th Street earlier last week.
Shreveport PD says a man and woman entered the store and stole several items.
The next theft happened a couple of weeks ago at the Home Depot on East Burt Kouns.
Surveillance video captured a shot of the man leaving the store after police say he stole something.
Lastly, Shreveport PD says over the weekend three men went to Sam’s Town parking garage and took several items out of a pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
