Shreveport police need your help identifying theft suspects

The three robberies happened at separate times

Shreveport-Bossier thefts
By Charitee Blackmon | January 30, 2020 at 2:29 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 3:57 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police need your help identifying multiple suspects accused of stealing across the Shreveport-Bossier area.

The first theft happened last week. Two suspects were seen last week leaving the “At Home” store on East 70th Street earlier last week.

Shreveport PD says a man and woman entered the store and stole several items.

Shreveport PD says a man and woman entered the store and stole several items.
Shreveport PD says a man and woman entered the store and stole several items. (Source: SHREVEPORT POLICE)

The next theft happened a couple of weeks ago at the Home Depot on East Burt Kouns.

Surveillance video captured a shot of the man leaving the store after police say he stole something.

Surveillance video captured a shot of the man leaving the store after police say he stole something.
Surveillance video captured a shot of the man leaving the store after police say he stole something. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Lastly, Shreveport PD says over the weekend, three men went to the Sam’s Town parking garage and took several items out of a pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.