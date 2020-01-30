Scattered showers possible overnight and early Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we continue to track gray skies across the ArkLaTex along with some chilly temperatures. On top of the cloudy skies we are also watching for a few scattered showers that will be moving through the ArkLaTex overnight tonight and during the early morning Friday. Once we get to the weekend we finally will be able to ditch the showers and gray skies for some sunshine along with much more comfortable temperatures. As we look ahead to next week we are tracking multiple chances for rain starting on Monday out ahead of a powerful cold front. The front though will not move through until late Tuesday night with the potential for some wintry precipitation across the northern ArkLaTex.