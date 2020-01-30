Scattered showers possible overnight and early Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we continue to track gray skies across the ArkLaTex along with some chilly temperatures. On top of the cloudy skies we are also watching for a few scattered showers that will be moving through the ArkLaTex overnight tonight and during the early morning Friday. Once we get to the weekend we finally will be able to ditch the showers and gray skies for some sunshine along with much more comfortable temperatures. As we look ahead to next week we are tracking multiple chances for rain starting on Monday out ahead of a powerful cold front. The front though will not move through until late Tuesday night with the potential for some wintry precipitation across the northern ArkLaTex.
As you head out the door this morning make sure you grab a jacket as temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s across the ArkLaTex. Much like yesterday clouds will not budge throughout day so don’t expect any opportunities to break out those sunglasses this afternoon. Temperatures will not be rebounding much either with highs expected to be in the low 50s.
A very weak disturbance will be moving to the south of the ArkLaTex late this evening and while most of the shower activity will occur outside of the ArkLaTex you should expect a few showers to move through. Timing on the showers will be between 10 PM and 6 AM on Friday morning. Clouds though will not begin to break until late during the day on Friday and temperatures will stubbornly stay in the low to mid 50s.
Your weekend though, is looking a whole lot better for the region. Sunshine finally will return Saturday with high temperatures creeping into the low 60s. Sunday is looking even better even with a few more clouds as high temperatures should be able to reach into the low 70s. So if you have a big Super Bowl bash planned you should be in great shape!
Looking ahead to next week, dreary conditions will be returning to the region. Moisture out ahead of a cold front will lead to showers on Monday and Tuesday. But even with the showers we still can expect temperatures in the 60s both days. But early Wednesday when the front moves through much colder temperatures could potentially bring some wintry weather across northern parts of the region.
As your weekend will be sandwiched between chances for rain make sure you take advantage of the great weather coming up! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.