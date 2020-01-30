Report of kidnapping in Louisiana spurs manhunt in Ark.

(KSLA) — A manhunt was launched in South Arkansas after a possible kidnapping in Northwest Louisiana, authorities say.
The series of events began around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.
That's when a number of motorists reported having seen a woman running down Interstate 49 between Texarkana and Fouke.
The motorists told the Miller County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office that it appeared the woman was trying to get help.
The deputies who responded to the welfare call found the woman on the southbound side of I-49.
And there was a Volvo on the shoulder of the northbound side of the highway that was believed to be somehow connected to the case.
Further details are sketchy.
But a dispatcher said “our officers are out working a situation” and that the situation involved two separate locations along I-49 between Fouke and Texarkana.
Law officers on the scene said that the case originated in Shreveport-Bossier City and that the woman was telling authorities that she had been kidnapped.
A K-9 team from the Bowie County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office and members of the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police and the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department searched woods along I-49 in the area of Four Mile Creek for a couple hours then called off that effort.
At last report, the woman was being taken to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.
