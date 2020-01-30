32nd Annual African American History Parade Feb. 1 in Shreveport

Traffic that continues to flow South on Market Street into the downtown Shreveport area will encounter a uniformed officer and barricades that will be set up at the intersection of Caddo Street and Market Street. Traffic will be split and can either be directed to turn east toward Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway or west onto Caddo Street. Westbound Traffic will follow detour signs to Allen Avenue and Pierre Avenue, where vehicles will be directed to turn south. Traffic will flow to the intersections of Murphy Street and at these intersections; drivers can elect to take the entrance ramps to I-49 south, I-20 west, or I-20 east.