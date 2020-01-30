Man killed when struck by car while crossing street

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — An 89-year-old East Texan died when he was struck by a car.
It happened about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in Texarkana, Texas.
Perry McKee had just left a shopping center parking lot and was crossing Moore’s Lane when the Texarkana, Texas, resident walked into the path of a westbound Nissan Altima, police spokesman Shawn Vaughn said.
McKee was pronounced dead at the scene.
“No charges are expected to be filed,” Vaughn added.
A post on the Police Department’s Facebook post asks people to keep family members and friends of McKee and the motorist in their thoughts and prayers.
