Illness closes North Caddo Middle/Elementary for a day

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) — North Caddo Elementary/Middle will be closed Friday due to illness, Caddo School District says.
A high volume of the Vivian school’s students and staffers have the flu or flu-like symptoms, the school reports.
Additional custodial workers will be on the campus Friday to disinfect classrooms and meeting spaces.
Meantime, parents should wash all of their children’s school-related belongings, officials advise.
Classes are expected to resume Monday.
