Illness closes North Caddo Middle/Elementary for a day
(Source: Ryan Sjoberg)
By KSLA Digital Team | January 30, 2020 at 4:53 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 5:00 PM

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) — North Caddo Elementary/Middle will be closed Friday due to illness, Caddo School District says.

A high volume of the Vivian school’s students and staffers have the flu or flu-like symptoms, the school reports.

Additional custodial workers will be on the campus Friday to disinfect classrooms and meeting spaces.

Meantime, parents should wash all of their children’s school-related belongings, officials advise.

Classes are expected to resume Monday.

