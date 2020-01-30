Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Luguentz Dort set season-highs with 23 points and five 3-pointers, Dennis Schroder delivered another big game off the bench, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Sacramento Kings 120-100. Schroder had 24 points and nine assists as the Thunder led the entire way and won for the sixth time in seven games. Chris Paul added nine points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, Danilo Gallinario had 19 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and De’Aaron Fox had 19 for Sacramento.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has hired DeMarco Murray as running backs coach. Murray is Oklahoma's career leader in all-purpose yards, career touchdowns and kickoff return average. Murray starred at Oklahoma from the 2007 through 2010 seasons. The Sooners won three Big 12 championships during that run. Murray had a seven-year NFL career that included three Pro Bowl selections. He rushed for 7,174 yards and 49 touchdowns and racked up 2,165 receiving yards and six more scores as a pro.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Noah Freidel had 22 points as South Dakota State got past Oral Roberts 76-61. Emmanuel Nzekwesi led the Golden Eagles on Wednesday night with 19 points and 14 rebounds.
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Rylan Bergersen scored 20 points as Central Arkansas rolled past Southeastern Louisiana 88-68 with a big second half. Hayden Koval added 18 points with 14 rebounds for Central Arkansas. Pape Diop had 13 points for the Lions and Von Julien added 12 points. Southeastern Louisiana closed to 60-55 on a Diop steal and free throw halfway through the final period but Central Arkansas launched a 14-7 run over the next 4:41 to put the game away.