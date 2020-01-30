Clouds set to clear by this weekend with rain next week

(KSLA) - The clouds are finally going to break apart by Friday evening and certainly by Saturday. The sunshine will return for this weekend. Unfortunately, it will be short-lived. The clouds will be back on the increase ahead of our next weather maker arriving next week. A cold front will arrive on Tuesday.
Through the evening hours, there may be a quick shower that pops up. I have a 10% chance of rain for this evening. There will not be any heavy rain. All of the rain will be on the light side. I think you can leave your rain gear at home, but do not be surprised if you see some rain this evening and tonight. Most of us should stay dry anyway.
Tonight, the clouds will stick around. There will not be many breaks in the clouds. There may also be an occasional light shower that passes by. Most of us will not see any of the rain. There will certainly not be any storms tonight, so you can rest with ease. Temperatures tonight will be on the cool side. It will cool down to the uppewr 30s to the mid 40s.
Friday will have more cloud cover. I cannot rule out a couple breaks in the clouds at times, so there could finally be a few peeks of sunshine! I do have a small 10% chance of rain, but overall, I do not expect much. It will be in the morning if we see any rain. Most of us will not see any. Temperatures will warm up to the lower to mid 50s, so it will be a little chilly.
Saturday will be a beautiful day with the sunshine returning! There will not be any rain and only a few small passing clouds at times. Most of the day will be filled with abundant sunshine. Temperatures should reach the lower 60s. This alone will make the weekend great!
Sunday will have a few more clouds that will build up in the afternoon. You may still need your sunglasses though. I do expect sunshine during the day. Temperatures will be up to the lower 70s. So, it will be quite warm! There will also not be any rain on Sunday! It should pose for a great day to fire up the grill for the big game, or even have a football game of your own! Enjoy the beautiful weekend!
The weather will change starting on Monday. The rain chances will go back up to 40% as our next weather maker arrives. It will be another cold front that will push through Tuesday. So both days should have some rain and maybe a few storms. Temperatures will be warm both days in the 60s, but will cool down after the cold front passes.
By Wednesday and Thursday of next week, the cold front will have left its mark. The temperatures will be much colder. It will feel more like winter. Temperatures both days will only reach the upper 40s to the lower 50s. That will be a big difference after sitting near 70 degrees for a few days! Therefore, I would not pack away any winter coats just yet!
Have a great rest of the week! Don’t take it for granted!
