Bossier City police investigate early morning shooting of child

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department responded to a home in the southern part of the city to investigate the shooting of a child.
Early Thursday morning, BCPD officers responded to the 5000 block of Honeysuckle Lane for reports of a shooting.
KSLA News 12 has learned the child was taken to the hospital. We are working to learn the child’s condition and the circumstances around the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
