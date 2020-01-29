Shreveport to host “complete count” census meeting Jan. 30

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2020 census has already begun for those living in remote Alaska, but only two months remain for the rest of the United States. In Shreveport, the mayor’s office is forming a new committee that will be tasked in helping to get the word out about the importance of this year’s census.
“$675 billion is allocated from the federal government to the states every year,” said chief administrative officer, Sherricka Jones. “The census count that’s going to happen in April of this year will determine that allocation for the next decade.”
On Thursday, Jan. 30, the city will host a “complete count” planning meeting inside the mayor’s large conference inside Government Plaza. The meeting will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
A census partnership specialist will explain how the city needs to set up a new committee. They’ll also outline the activities needed to inform the public.
The mayor and city council have already appointed members to be on this committee, but they are opening this meeting up to the public to encourage those interested to join.
“We really need for everyone who is a part of the community, and who is the forces behind the things that make our community go....we nee them a part of this organization,” said Jones.
Jones says they will begin scheduling meetings on Thursdays in each council district that will be announced to the public soon.
The city is hoping this year’s census will show more than 200,000 people live within Shreveport so that more money will be allocated to our state.
Jones says many of the public’s concerns about the census are in regards to its new digital platform and privacy.
“People need to know that their data is not shared,” she said. “There’s a very high strict level of confidentiality that stands for decades, so we have to make sure that people understand that because it can be an intimidating process if you’re sharing information that the census requests.”
Census workers will officially start visiting homes after April 1st and workers will always carry an ID badge with the Department of Commerce’s logo on it. They also will never ask for social security numbers or bank information.
