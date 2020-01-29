Search intensifying for missing Bossier City man

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The search for a Bossier City man is now intensifying four days after his disappearance.
That’s because a massive search effort is expected to get underway on Wednesday morning, January 29, for 48-year-old Garrett Wilson.
Wilson's family said it was his girlfriend who saw him last, back on Friday morning, January 24.
Now his family and friends fear foul play could be involved.
The family alerted police about Wilson’s disappearance over the weekend. Bossier City Police explained there is no indication of foul play at this time.
It turns out, we actually interviewed Garrett Wilson back in August of 2007, for his expertise as the co-owner of an air conditioning company in Bossier City at the time.
Tambria Adams of Shreveport spoke to us on this Tuesday afternoon about Wilson’s disappearance, and said she’s known Wilson since their days at Southwood High School.
Adams also insisted he would never be without his cell phone. But here’s the thing:
Relatives told Adams they "pinged" Wilson's phone and found it on the side of a bridge right off Sligo Road on Monday.
"So it worked. So they found it. And if he's not on the other end of it something's wrong. We need to bring him home. Something's not normal with this. He wouldn't do this."
Police would neither confirm nor deny whether the family found the phone and turned it in to authorities.
Adams added that Wilson's mother had just passed away two weeks ago, but has no reason to believe that has anything to do with this case.
As the wait goes on, Adams reflected on her friend of 30-plus years.
“He’s a cool guy. I mean, who hasn’t had their trials and tribulations in the past,” added Adams.
“But, you know, he’s just a good guy. He’s a dad. He’s a brother. He’s going through stuff, you know, just lost his mother. But he’s got his head on straight.”
A search party has been organized for Wednesday morning, January 29, at Neighbors Gas Station.
That's at the intersection of Highway 157 and Sligo Road in far south Bossier City.
The group's announcement stated they will leave at 9 a.m. to go to the search location.
Cajun Navy 2016, now called Pinnacle Search and Rescue, is expected to help.
Organizers have urged to the public with any donations they may be able to provide. That can range from water to energy bars to boats.
