Rain moves out, clouds don’t

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After the on and off rain all day yesterday we are still seeing a few showers across the ArkLaTex this morning. But as the area of low pressure continues to slide off to the east and out of the region we should be able to ditch the shower activity by the mid morning hours. Unfortunately, the cloud cover is not going to be going anywhere over the next few days until we get to the weekend. Once we do get to the weekend our weather is shaping up to be fantastic with highs in the 60s Saturday, and then moving into the 70s. Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking our next weather maker that will moving into the region during the afternoon Monday and lasting into Tuesday.