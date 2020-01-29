Rain moves out, clouds don’t

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After the on and off rain all day yesterday we are still seeing a few showers across the ArkLaTex this morning. But as the area of low pressure continues to slide off to the east and out of the region we should be able to ditch the shower activity by the mid morning hours. Unfortunately, the cloud cover is not going to be going anywhere over the next few days until we get to the weekend. Once we do get to the weekend our weather is shaping up to be fantastic with highs in the 60s Saturday, and then moving into the 70s. Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking our next weather maker that will moving into the region during the afternoon Monday and lasting into Tuesday.
Focusing back on your forecast today we are expecting any leftover shower activity to clear out of the viewing area by the mid-morning hours. But don’t expect any sunshine as we move into the afternoon as cloudy skies will once again dominate our weather. Temperatures will continue to remain on the chilly side with highs in the mid 50s for most of us across the ArkLaTex.
As we go through the rest of the work week don’t expect much of a change either with your temperatures or with cloud cover both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures should remain on the steady side as well with highs in the low to mid 50s both days.
Our forecast really begins to look up once we get to the weekend. Sunshine should finally move in beginning on Saturday and our temperatures will be moving up into the 60s as well. The best day of the weekend and the next week in general will come on Sunday when we get to experience partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 70s for most of us. This picture perfect weather will not last though, because as we look ahead to next week we continue to track a cold front that will push through the ArkLaTex Monday afternoon and into Tuesday. This will knock our temperatures back to earth along with giving us some more rain.
So hang in there the next couple days because mother nature has a great weekend in store for the ArkLaTex. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
