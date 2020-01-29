Police need help locating woman missing since December

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police need the public’s help locating a woman whose been missing since Dec. 2019.
On Jan. 3, family members reported 61-year-old Becky Abel missing. She was last seen near the 200 block of East Linden Street in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.
Her clothing description was unknown.
Abel also uses the last name McPeters. She suffers from medical problems and her family is very concerned.
Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300 or the Youth Services Bureau at (318) 673-7020.
