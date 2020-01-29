NSU student faces rare cancer, fraternity raising money for research

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A Northwestern State University sophomore is facing a very rare cancer diagnosis. But, his fraternity is making sure he knows they’re right by his side.
On October 17, 2019, Connar Zaldivar, a nursing student, was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma. This disease affects soft tissue and accounts for less than 1 percent of all cancers.
Currently, Zaldivar is undergoing chemotherapy at MD Anderson in Houston, which, according to Pi Kappa Alpha, his fraternity, is keeping him out of school and work.
“Ever since he’s joined, he’s been the guy who’s early to all of the events,” said Kyler Burns, an NSU junior and one of Zaldivar’s brothers. “He’s always the first guy to pick up a broom at park clean ups.”
According to his fraternity, Zaldivar is a member of NSU Cheer, as well as Presidential Ambassadors.
“I was president at the time and whenever he was diagnosed, my first reaction was we needed to do something,” said Daniel Crews, an NSU senior and a fellow Pike. “I called our headquarters and asked, ‘give me some ideas of what we can do to help him.’”
So, Pi Kappa Alpha is hosting ‘Pikes for a Cure,’ with a goal of raising as much money as possible for the American Cancer Society. Here are the details of the fundraiser:
- February 13, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Cane River Brewing Company, 108 Mill St., Natchitoches, LA 71457
- Tickets cost $55 per person (includes full dinner)
- $5 raffle tickets
To purchase tickets, become a sponsor or donate, click here.
